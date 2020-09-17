Gadkari undergoes medical check-up
Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who has tested positive for coronavirus infection, on Thursday underwent medical check-up here. The senior BJP leader visited a medical facility in the morning and was in good health, a source close to him said. Gadkari had tweeted on Wednesday that he had contracted the infection.PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:15 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who has tested positive for coronavirus infection, on Thursday underwent medical check-up here. The senior BJP leader visited a medical facility in the morning and was in good health, a source close to him said.
Gadkari had tweeted on Wednesday that he had contracted the infection. Other members of his family have tested negative, the source added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitin Gadkari
- BJP