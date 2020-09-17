Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump suggests 2020 election result can never be accurate

Trump, lagging Democratic challenger Joe Biden in public opinion polls, has repeatedly made unsubstantiated allegations that voting by mail is vulnerable to fraud. States are using mail-in voting on a much wider scale than usual this November, to provide an alternative to in-person balloting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:50 IST
Trump suggests 2020 election result can never be accurate
Representative image. Image Credit: coutts

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his unfounded attacks on mail-in voting on Thursday, saying that the result of the 2020 presidential race could never be accurately determined - a sentiment that would undermine any winner, including him. Trump, lagging Democratic challenger Joe Biden in public opinion polls, has repeatedly made unsubstantiated allegations that voting by mail is vulnerable to fraud.

States are using mail-in voting on a much wider scale than usual this November, to provide an alternative to in-person balloting during the coronavirus pandemic. Election experts who have studied decades of U.S. elections say fraud is rare. "Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to 'voters,' or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

Twitter flagged two Trump tweets on mail-in voting on Thursday with a tag reading "Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure," that linked to experts and data supporting the stance that voter fraud is extremely rare. Sixteen states require an excuse to vote absentee, such as illness or travel. The other 34 states allow any registered voter to request a mail ballot. Trump has claimed, without evidence, that the latter system is prone to fraud, although Americans have long voted by mail.

One in four ballots in 2016 were cast by mail. The Nov. 3 election promises to be the nation's largest test so far of voting by mail, and the two major parties are locked in numerous lawsuits that will shape how millions of Americans exercise their right to vote.

The Biden campaign responded with a statement it put out after a Trump attack on mail-in voting in July. "The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House," spokesman Andrew Bates said.

Democratic voters are embracing mail-in ballots at rates well ahead of their Republican counterparts, according to data from recent state and local elections. The trend has alarmed Republicans, more than two dozen Republican officials from six politically competitive states told Reuters last month. They worry Democrats will bank significantly more mail-in votes by November, a deficit that may be tough to overcome if the pandemic depresses turnout on Election Day.

On Thursday, Senator Marco Rubio, Republican chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said of Trump's claim, "It's just not accurate."

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

IDEA 2020: Samsung wins ‘Best-in-Show’ and 47 other awards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Major Canadian province clamps down on parties to fight coronavirus outbreak

The major Canadian province of Ontario will clamp down on social gatherings in response to reckless careless people who are spreading the coronavirus at illegal parties, premier Doug Ford said on Thursday. Separately, Canadas top medical of...

More Iranian nationals charged in US with hacking crimes

For the third straight day, federal prosecutors have announced criminal charges accusing Iranian nationals with conducting cyberattacks in the US, with the charges this time targeting a member of Irans elite Revolutionary Guard. The most re...

Delhi Master Plan 2041: DDA holds online meet with residents of plotted housing colonies

Seeking to engage the public and stakeholder groups in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi MPD 2041, a meeting was held on Thursday between DDA officials and several residents and representatives of resident welfare associations RWA...

Man of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame denied bail in terrorism case

A Rwandan court on Thursday denied bail to Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film Hotel Rwanda, saying the terrorism and other charges against him are serious and he should remain in detention for another 30 days. Rusesabagina, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020