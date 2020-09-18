JD-U, BJP govt mired in corruption, says Cong leader after bridge collapse
The Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) government is mired in corruption that no work is done in the right way in Bihar, Congress leader S Gohil said after a bridge in Goabari village collapsed.ANI | Kishanganj (Bihar) | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:01 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) government is mired in corruption that no work is done in the right way in Bihar, Congress leader S Gohil said after a bridge in Goabari village collapsed. Speaking to ANI, Gohil said, "The BJP-JDU coalition government in Bihar is mired in such corruption that no work is done in the right way. The NITI Aayog has kept Bihar on the last rung of its sustainable development agenda."
Earlier, on Thursday, a bridge collapsed and was washed away in Goabari village of the Kishanganj district here following a rise in the water levels of the Kankai river, ahead of its inauguration. The bridge in Kishanganj district was built at a cost of Rs 1.42 crore. (ANI)
