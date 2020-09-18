UP CM directs officials to start recruitment drives in 3 months

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed senior officials to start recruitment drives in next three months and issue appointment letters to selected candidates in six months' time, an official said.

The decision has come in the wake of the opposition parties protesting over the issue of unemployment across the state on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Thursday. In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister sought details of vacant posts in all departments in a week, a government spokesperson said. The CM directed to ensure that recruitment drives are carried out in next three months in a transparent manner as was done in the "recruitment for some three lakh jobs", and distribute appointment letters in six months, he said. The official said the chief minister will soon hold meetings in this regard with chiefs of all commissions and recruitment boards. The CM said the hiring should be carried out in a manner similar to the "transparent and fair recruitment" done by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and others, the official added. The chief minister, according to a statement issued here, claimed, "The present government adopted a transparent process and provided jobs to over three lakh applicants in the past three years." The spokesman said since 2017, 1,37,253 people were recruited on various posts in the police department; 54,706 in basic education department; 8,556 in health, medical and family welfare department and 28,622 under the National Health Mission. Besides, 26,103 were given jobs through the UP Public Service Commission, 16,708 through the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission; 14,000 in secondary education department; and 4,615 in the higher education department, the official said. He said in the basic education and police departments, the recruitment of 69,000 and 16,629 people, respectively, is in process. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Thursday, workers of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress had staged protests against the BJP government over the issue of unemployment. SP state president Naresh Uttam said his party workers protested in all districts of the state against the "rising unemployment"

"The state government's move to go for contractual jobs and anti-youth policies have given rise to hardships," he said. As a mark of protest, Congress workers fried 'pakodas' along with unemployed youth and observed "Unemployment Day" on the prime minister's birthday, Congress media convenor Lalan Kumar said.