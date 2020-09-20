Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP hits out at DMK for politicising agri bills, to launch counter campaign soon

The DMK, Congress and several parties have been opposing the Centre's Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020. The DMK has alleged these bills would lead to hoarding of agricultural produce by corporates.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:33 IST
BJP hits out at DMK for politicising agri bills, to launch counter campaign soon

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Sunday accused the opposition DMK of creating 'misapprehension' among farmers by 'needlessly' politicising the Centre's agriculture bills and said it would soon launch a campaign to counter the propaganda by the Dravidian party. The three bills were meant to liberalise trade of agricultural commodities and provide the farmers a better competitive price, senior BJP leaders said.

Though the Congress was in power for long, it 'failed' to address the woes of farmers, BJP state general secretary K T Raghavan alleged. Although Congress assured to make amendments to the legislations, it was the Narendra Modi-led government that overcame all barriers and piloted the bills to reform the farm sector for the benefit of the ryots.

"The DMK is merely politicising the issue. The bills seek to eliminate the middlemen and facilitate a high remunerative price for the produce to the farmers across the country," Raghavan told PTI. He said his party would counter DMK's "false propaganda" through a campaign soon.

The saffron partys decision to take on the DMK assumes significance, as the Dravidian major has convened a meeting of its allies on Monday to chalk out thenext course of action over the agriculture bills that were adopted by the Lok Sabha. The DMK, Congress and several parties have been opposing the Centre's Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The DMK has alleged these bills would lead to hoarding of agricultural produce by corporates. Countering the party, BJP state Vice-President Vanathi Srinivasan said in the backdrop of absence of mandis, southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, would stand to gain by the legislation.

"DMK president M K Stalin has no locus standi to talk about hoarding by corporates. Everyone knows his family's clout in the field of education and film industry," she alleged. She claimedthe legislation on price assurance and farm services would regulate contract farming, which was being practised in respect of cocoa, sugarcane and poultry in Tamil Nadu.

"Even certain districts like Erode which produces good quality turmeric, would gain, as the farmers would be in a position to bargain for fair price for their produce," Srinivasan said and urged people not to fall prey to the "false and malicious propaganda" of the DMK. Supporting the bills and criticising Stalin's stand, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said removal of the stock- holding limit would benefit not only farmers but also consumers.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus pandemic, LAC tensions cast shadow on Ladakh tourism industry

The hotels are unoccupied, the taxies unhired and the markets bereft of their usual hustle bustle. Ladakh is missing its guests. As people step out of the Leh airport, Cherring Namgyal 32 waits for tourists he can ferry in his taxi to dif...

CCI approves Alstom's acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

Fair trade regulator CCI has approved acquisition of sole control over Bombardier Transportation, the global rail solutions division of Bombardier, by Alstom S.A. In addition, the regulator has also given approval to Caisse de dpt et placem...

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...

Don't sign farm bills, Sukhhbir Badal urges President

Shiromani Akal Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged the President not to give his assent to the farm bills passed by Rajya Sabha, asking him to return them to Parliament for reconsideration. Badal said the passage of the bills mark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020