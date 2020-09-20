Left Menu
BBB recommends 13 names for appointment as executive directors in PSU banks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 23:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended to the government names of 13 general managers of various public sector banks (PSBs) for appointment as executive directors. BBB, the headhunter for state-run banks and financial institutions, interviewed 28 candidates over a period of two days for vacancies of executive directors.

The list of selected candidates would be sent to the Department of Financial Services to get the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approval. The Banks Board Bureau interfaced with 28 candidates from various public sector banks for 13 clear vacancies of Executive Directors in PSBs, the Bureau said in a notification on Sunday.

The Bureau recommended the names of Swarup Kumar Saha, Debadatta Chand, K Satyanarayana Raju, Nitesh Ranjan, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, Monika Kalia, Swarup Dasgupta and Karthikeyan M, Ishraq Ali Khan, Vivek Wahi, S Srimathy, B Vijayakumar A and Raghavendra V Kollegal. Rajeev Puri, Imran Amin Siddiqui, Brij Mohan Sharma, Prakash Kumar Sinha, Vikas Kumar and Monoj Das are in the Reserve list, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2016, approved the constitution of BBB as a body of eminent professionals and officials to make recommendations for appointment of whole-time directors as well as non-executive chairpersons of public sector banks (PSBs). It was also entrusted with the task of engaging with the board of directors of all PSBs to formulate appropriate strategies for their growth and development.

It is headed by B P Sharma, former Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training. The Secretary of Department of Financial Services, Secretary of Department of Public Enterprises and the RBI Deputy Governor in charge of banking are part of BBB.

Other part-time members are Vedika Bhandarkar, former Managing Director of Credit Suisse; P Pradeep Kumar, former Managing Director of SBI; and Pradip P Shah, founder Managing Director of rating agency Crisil.

