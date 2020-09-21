Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former HP minister Shyama Sharma passes away

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Shyama Sharma died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Monday, a BJP spokesman said. Sharma, 70, was unwell for the past few days and was being treated at the hospital in Chandigarh, he added. She will be cremated in Nahan town on Monday evening, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:48 IST
Former HP minister Shyama Sharma passes away

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Shyama Sharma died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Monday, a BJP spokesman said. Sharma, 70, was unwell for the past few days and was being treated at the hospital in Chandigarh, he added.

She will be cremated in Nahan town on Monday evening, he added. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, party state chief and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap and Union minister Anurag Thakur, among others expressed grief over her demise.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Assure farmers that MSP system will continue: PM Narendra Modi

I want to assure every farmer that the system of providing minimum support price MSP will continue as earlier, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The Prime Minister said this after inaugurating nine infrastructure development proj...

Bulgarian court jails two men for life for 2012 bus bombing

A Bulgarian court sentenced two men to life imprisonment without parole on Monday over a 2012 bus bombing that killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian driver at a Black Sea airport.The Specialised Criminal Court found Meliad Farah, 39,...

Briton, Aussie killed in Solomon Islands by WWII bomb blast

Two men from Britain and Australia who were working in the Solomon Islands to locate bombs left behind from World War II have died after one of the bombs exploded, authorities said Monday. The Norwegian Peoples Aid agency said the men were ...

Farm bills need of 21st century, mandis and MSP will stay: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of the 21 century India and again reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with minimum supp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020