Former HP minister Shyama Sharma passes away
Former Himachal Pradesh minister Shyama Sharma died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Monday, a BJP spokesman said. Sharma, 70, was unwell for the past few days and was being treated at the hospital in Chandigarh, he added. She will be cremated in Nahan town on Monday evening, he added.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:48 IST
She will be cremated in Nahan town on Monday evening, he added. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, party state chief and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap and Union minister Anurag Thakur, among others expressed grief over her demise.
