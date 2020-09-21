J'khand monsoon session: issue of agitating assistant police personnel rocks house

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday attacked the opposition for provoking agitating assistant police peronnel, who are seeking regularisation of their jobs, for political benefits and justified baton-charge on the protestors last week to prevent them from disturbing law and order. As the Assembly sat for the day, the opposition BJP legislators disrupted question hour demanding that the house should take up the issue of the agitating police personnel first.

Led by former ministers C P Singh and Bhanu Pratap Shahi, the BJP MLAs created pandemonium in the house following which the chief minister rose from his seat to clarify the situation. Soren accused the opposition of "sowing seeds of poison on the issue of assistant police personnel stir" which further infuriated the BJP members.

The previous Raghubar Das government had in 2017 recruited about 2500 assistant police personnel on contractual basis for a fixed period. On expiry of their service in August last, the policemen from across the state are demonstrating at Moradabadi ground since last week for continuation of jobs. On Friday the agitators were baton-charged when they broke police barricades and even threw stones at the state police as part of efforts to gheroe the chief minister's residence.

Hitting out at the rivals, Soren said, the problem was created by the previous saffron party government and now they are provoking them to rise against the state government. C P Singh said the people elected them to solve their problems and not to rain lathis on citizens seeking redressal of their grievances.

Monday was the second day of monsoon session of the Jharkhand assembly convened amid COVID pandemic. The three-day session will end on Tuesday.

Like on the starting day on September 18, the guidelines for the coronavirus were followed in making sitting arrangement for the legislators as part of the social distancing norms..