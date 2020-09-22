Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka BJP strongly refutes reports about changing Yediyurappa as CM

The BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday termed as baseless and misleading reports about leadership change in the state by replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. "We categorically state that such reports are absolutely baseless, misleading and far from truth," he added. There have been strong speculations about possible change in leadership in the future, considering Yediyurappa's age.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:29 IST
Karnataka BJP strongly refutes reports about changing Yediyurappa as CM

The BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday termed as baseless and misleading reports about leadership change in the state by replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. State BJP spokesperson Captain Ganesh Karnik said a few TV channels have repeatedly reported that there is going to be a change in the leadership of Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

"BJP strongly refutes this report," he clarified in an official statement. "We categorically state that such reports are absolutely baseless, misleading and far from truth," he added.

There have been strong speculations about possible change in leadership in the future, considering Yediyurappa's age. The speculation had gained momentum during the 77-year-old leader's recent visit to New Delhi, during which he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers and BJP national president J P Nadda.

There were reports that Yediyurappa might be replaced after the Bihar assembly polls or after him presenting the budget in March 2021. They suggested that looking at BJP's policy towards seniors crossing 75 years of age, the party was considering honourable exit to the Lingayat strongman by giving him a gubernatorial position and a key post for his younger son B Y Vijayendra, who is now the state BJP vice president.

Several state BJP leaders, including state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, minister R Ashoka among others have rejected such reports. Despite this, there were rumours that several Lingayat legislators, especially from the north Karnataka region, were unhappy with the Chief Minister and were rallying behind a leader from the community who belongs to their region.

Yediyurappa on Monday had said he was awaiting the high command's directive to undertake the much awaited expansion of his cabinet. The cabinet currently has 28 members, and six berths are still vacant.PTI KSUBN WELCOME KSUBN WELCOME

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-'Freak events': Karachi floods hint at shifting monsoon

By Rina Saeed Khan ISLAMABAD, Sept 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - F lood-slammed Karachi, Pakistans largest city, could face worsening urban inundations in coming years, in part as the South Asian monsoon shifts, climate scientists have wa...

UK's Johnson slams brakes on reopening as COVID cases surge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the brakes on the countrys return to offices, saying people should work from home if possible, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson on Tuesday announced a package of new restri...

'Work from home': Johnson starts shutting down Britain again as COVID-19 spreads

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to shut earlier in a bid to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19.After government scientists warned tha...

Parliament will debate coronavirus measures, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday parliament would be able to consider and debate the new measures put in place to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases early next week.Trying to head off criticism from lawmakers, includin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020