Karnataka BJP strongly refutes reports about changing Yediyurappa as CM

The BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday termed as baseless and misleading reports about leadership change in the state by replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. State BJP spokesperson Captain Ganesh Karnik said a few TV channels have repeatedly reported that there is going to be a change in the leadership of Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

"BJP strongly refutes this report," he clarified in an official statement. "We categorically state that such reports are absolutely baseless, misleading and far from truth," he added.

There have been strong speculations about possible change in leadership in the future, considering Yediyurappa's age. The speculation had gained momentum during the 77-year-old leader's recent visit to New Delhi, during which he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers and BJP national president J P Nadda.

There were reports that Yediyurappa might be replaced after the Bihar assembly polls or after him presenting the budget in March 2021. They suggested that looking at BJP's policy towards seniors crossing 75 years of age, the party was considering honourable exit to the Lingayat strongman by giving him a gubernatorial position and a key post for his younger son B Y Vijayendra, who is now the state BJP vice president.

Several state BJP leaders, including state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, minister R Ashoka among others have rejected such reports. Despite this, there were rumours that several Lingayat legislators, especially from the north Karnataka region, were unhappy with the Chief Minister and were rallying behind a leader from the community who belongs to their region.

Yediyurappa on Monday had said he was awaiting the high command's directive to undertake the much awaited expansion of his cabinet. The cabinet currently has 28 members, and six berths are still vacant.