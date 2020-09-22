France's Macron says ready to talk with Turkey, but respect needed

France's Macron says ready to talk with Turkey, but respect neededReuters | Paris | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:42 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was ready for dialogue with Turkey, but it needed to respect the European union's sovereignty, international law and clarify its actions in places like Libya and Syria.
"We Europeans are ready for dialogue, for the essential construction of a Pax Mediterranea, but not at the cost of intimidation, not at the cost of survival of the fittest, with respect for international law, cooperation and respect among allies," Macron said in a speech for the United Nations General Assembly. "These principles are non-negotiable."
