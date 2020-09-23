Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. As U.S. surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, Wisconsin sounds alarm over surges in cases

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November to fight a coronavirus flareup in his state, as the number of people who have died across the United States since the pandemic began passed 200,000. In-person social gatherings have led to cases in Wisconsin skyrocketing among people aged 18 to 24, Evers said, as he pleaded with students who returned to colleges for the fall semester to stay out of bars and wear masks. U.S. warns 'foreign actors' aim to sow doubts over mail-in voting

U.S. federal law enforcement and cybersecurity agencies on Tuesday warned that "foreign actors" will likely try to discredit the November presidential election by taking advantage of the slow counting of mail-in ballots. Americans are expected to submit mail-in ballots in record numbers for the Nov. 3 contest between President Donald Trump, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Colleges reopenings in-person likely added 3,000 U.S. COVID-19 cases per day: study

Reopening college and university campuses for in-person instruction during late summer this year could be associated with more than 3,000 additional cases of COVID-19 per day in the United States in recent weeks, according to a new study. The findings call into question the practicality of face-to-face classes during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are important as colleges and universities plan their spring 2020 semesters, said researchers from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Indiana University, the University of Washington and Davidson College. Trump and Biden set to clash on Supreme Court, five other topics in first debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will spar for 90 minutes over the Supreme Court, the coronavirus, voting integrity and "race and violence in our cities," organizers of the first head-to-head election debate said on Tuesday. Trump and Biden will address each of those four topics on Sept. 29, as well as discuss the economy and their track records in six segments scheduled to last 15 minutes apiece, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement. University of California system improperly admitted dozens of students, audit finds

The University of California system unfairly admitted 64 "noncompetitive" students between 2013 and 2019, the California state auditor said in a report released on Tuesday that echoed a 2019 college admissions scandal involving at least eight schools across the country. The California system admissions process "has not treated applicants fairly or consistently," auditor Elaine Howle wrote in a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom and the state legislature. A ghostly downtown Louisville braces for Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

The police department in Louisville, Kentucky, was restricting vehicle access downtown on Tuesday ahead of an expected decision by a grand jury on whether to indict the police officers involved in killing Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in a botched raid. Although the timing of any decision remains unclear, on Tuesday morning courthouses, offices and restaurants were already boarded up in the mostly deserted blocks around the city's Jefferson Square Park, the site of regular demonstrations by people protesting police brutality against Black people. New York says new cluster of Brooklyn COVID-19 cases causes 'significant concern'

New York City's Health Department has identified a new cluster of COVID-19 cases in Brooklyn, and said on Tuesday a marked uptick in infections there and in some other neighborhoods is "cause for significant concern." Four areas have seen a large increase in cases between early August and last week, Patrick Gallahue, a spokesman for the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, wrote in an email to reporters. Romney, Senate Republicans pave way for vote on Trump Supreme Court pick

Senate Republicans including Mitt Romney on Tuesday lined up behind President Donald Trump's push to widen the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority, leaving Democrats little hope of blocking a confirmation vote on a successor to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that could come before the Nov. 3 election. Romney, a rare Trump critic among Republican senators, said he favored having a vote on Trump's nominee, giving his party enough support to approve the president's third appointment to the high court. Trump has said he plans to announce his nominee by Saturday and has urged the Senate, where his fellow Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, to vote before the election. North Carolina extends deadline for mailed ballots as election court fights continue

Election officials in the battleground state of North Carolina on Tuesday said they will count any absentee ballots that arrive up to nine days after the Nov. 3 presidential election, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. The agreement, which would resolve a Democratic-backed lawsuit if approved by a judge, is the latest legal development extending the deadline in various states amid concerns that mail delivery slowdowns could delay the arrival of ballots. League fines teams, coaches for failing to wear masks properly during games

The National Football League (NFL) handed a handful of coaches and teams hefty fines for failing to wear masks properly during Week 2 games. The league fined the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks $250,000 each, while the head coach of each team received an additional $100,000 fine for mask noncompliance, a source confirmed to Reuters.