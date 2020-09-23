Modi govt has 'destroyed' web of relationships with countries: Rahul
Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had destroyed the "web of relationships" that the Congress had built with countries over decades.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 11:56 IST
Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had destroyed the "web of relationships" that the Congress had built with countries over decades. Attacking the government on Twitter, Gandhi also tagged a report in The Economist titled 'As Bangladesh’s relations with India weaken, ties with China strengthen'.
"Mr Modi has destroyed the web of relationships that the Congress built and nurtured over several decades," Gandhi alleged. "Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous," the former Congress chief added. The Congress has been critical of the Modi government's foreign policy, alleging that ties with neighbours have been weakened. The government has denied the charge and said India's ties have deepened with several countries and its position has strengthened globally.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- India
- The Economist
ALSO READ
Sudden lockdown proved to be death sentence for unorganised class: Rahul Gandhi
Use earthen pitchers instead of single-use plastic bottles for drinking water: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Svanidhi Samvaad' with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh
Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi government of 'mismanagement' of COVID situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Rs 20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).
India putting up well-planned fight against COVID-19 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership: Amit Shah