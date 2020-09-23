Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj Assembly panel finds shortcomings in health infrastructure

In its scrutiny report about the healthcare sector, the committee pointed out that state government's ambitious Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA) scheme for free treatment to poor citizens "failed to serve its purpose due to the lack of hospitals to treat patients with serious ailments". The committee asked the start government to establish speciality hospitals for the "welfare of SEBCs, who are compelled to spend their life savings on private hospitals due to non-availability of government-run or government-empanelled cancer hospitals".

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:03 IST
Guj Assembly panel finds shortcomings in health infrastructure

A committee of the Gujarat Assembly found several deficiencies in the state's healthcare infrastructure, pointing out that these were affecting the quality of medical treatment provided to backward classes. The 10-member committee on welfare of socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs) tabled its scrutiny report in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The panel, with members from both the Congress and BJP, is headed by BJP MLA R C Makwana. In its scrutiny report about the healthcare sector, the committee pointed out that state government's ambitious Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA) scheme for free treatment to poor citizens "failed to serve its purpose due to the lack of hospitals to treat patients with serious ailments".

The committee asked the start government to establish speciality hospitals for the "welfare of SEBCs, who are compelled to spend their life savings on private hospitals due to non-availability of government-run or government-empanelled cancer hospitals". The panel pointed out that people are facing issues in getting MA cards and the state government to deploy required systems to print more cards.

The committee has also expressed displeasure over vacant posts of anaesthetist in Gandhinagar district and city, the capital of Gujarat. While probing the availability of medicines, the panel found that generic medicines were not easily available despite the fact that such stores were opened in premises of government hospitals across the state.

"The health department's representative admitted that doctors are prescribing branded medicines instead of generic ones. As a result, generic stores are shutting down due to lack of demand and people are compelled to buy expensive medicines from private stores," the report stated. The committee recommended that orders should be issued to make sure that doctors prescribe generic medicines.

During its probe, the committee noted that ambulances are being used as mortuary vans at places where such vehicles were not available. If the government had already floated a scheme for poor citizens to ferry dead bodies to crematoriums, the department must do the needful to implement the scheme and arrange for mortuary vans, the panel report said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

K. Padmakar Director (HR) Takes Additional Charge as CMD, BPCL

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Shri K. Padmakar, Director HR has taken over additional charge as Chairman Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum from 1st September 2020 on the superannuation of Shri. D. Rajkumar, at close of work on 3...

Equity indices reverse early gains, Bharti Airtel drops 8 pc

Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains and closed in the negative terrain on Wednesday after a volatile trading session. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 66 points or 0.17 per cent at 37,668 while the Nifty 50 lost...

Senate GOP plans vote on Trump's court pick before election

Votes in hand, Senate Republicans are charging ahead with plans to confirm President Donald Trumps pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs Supreme Court seat before the November 3 election, launching a divisive fight over Democra...

Wanted criminal held after gunfight with STF, Mathura police

A wanted member of a criminal gang active on the highways in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including the Delhi-Agra Yamuna Expressway, was arrested after a gunfight with the Special Task Force in Mathura, police said Wednesday. Ramu 30, a memb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020