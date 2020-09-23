Trump announces new Cuba-related sanctions

Trump announces new Cuba-related sanctionsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:00 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump announced new sanctions related to Cuba on Wednesday that will prohibit Americans from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government as well as the import of Cuban cigars and liquor.
"Today as part of our continuing fight against communist oppression I am announcing that the Treasury Department will prohibit U.S. travelers from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government," Trump said at a White House event. "We're also further restricting the importation of alcohol and Cuban tobacco."
