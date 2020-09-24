Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 00:54 IST
POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden, Trump about even in Florida, Arizona

The race between Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump looked like a toss-up among likely voters in Florida and Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Wednesday.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him in the November election. Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, a practice expected to increase due to the coronavirus health crisis:

FLORIDA: * Voting for Biden: 47%

* Voting for Trump: 47% * 46% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 46% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 41% said Biden would be better. * 3% said they already had voted.

ARIZONA: * Voting for Biden: 47%

* Voting for Trump: 46% * 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better. * 3% said they already had voted.

MICHIGAN: * Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 44% * 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. * 2% said they already had voted.

NORTH CAROLINA: * Voting for Biden: 47%

* Voting for Trump: 47% * 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better. * 4% said they already had voted.

WISCONSIN: * Voting for Biden: 48%

* Voting for Trump: 43% * 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better. * 1% said they already had voted.

PENNSYLVANIA: * Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 46% * 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. * 2% said they already had voted.

NOTES The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Florida, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 586 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points. * In Arizona, from Sept 11-17, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 565 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Michigan, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 637 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In North Carolina, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 586 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Wisconsin, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 609 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points. * In Pennsylvania, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 611 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

