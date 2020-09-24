Union Cabinet condoles MoS Suresh Angadi's demise

Left Menu
The Union Cabinet on Thursday condoled the demise of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, and said the nation has lost an eminent leader, educationist, distinguished parliamentarian and able administrator. "The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow at the sad demise of Suresh C Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways on September 23, 2020 at New Delhi.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday condoled the demise of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, and said the nation has lost an eminent leader, educationist, distinguished parliamentarian and able administrator. The cabinet, which met under Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing, observed a two-minute silence in honour of Angadi, and passed a resolution expressing grief over his demise.

Angadi (65) died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, becoming the first Union minister to succumb to the deadly virus. "The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow at the sad demise of Suresh C Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways on September 23, 2020 at New Delhi. In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent leader, an educationist, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator," the resolution said.

"The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Government and the entire nation," it said. A four-time MP, Angadi was born on June 1, 1955 at KK Koppa village in Belagavi district of Karnataka. He completed his graduation from SSS Samithi College, Belagavi and studied law from Raja Lakhamgouda Law College, Belagavi.

He was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and became vice president of the party's Belagavi district unit in 1996. He was nominated as president of BJP's Belagavi district unit in 2001 and continued to hold that post until he was nominated as party's candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency in 2004. After winning the election, he was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Belagavi in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Angadi served as a member, Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution; Human Resources Development; and Defence as well as Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Finance. He also served as Member of the Joint Committee on Pension, Salaries and Allowances for Members of Parliament, the Advisory Committee on Central Direct Taxes, the House Committee and the Committee on Petitions.

In May 2019, Angadi became Minister of State for Railways. He was involved in many social and cultural activities and was also Chairman, Suresh Angadi Education Foundation, Belgaum since 2009.

PTI SKC SRY.

