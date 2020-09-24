Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adhivakta Parishad urges PM to ensure publication of govt communications in 22 languages

Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad (ABAP), an RSS inspired forum for lawyers and legal experts, Thursday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the publication of government official communications in all 22 languages listed in Schedule-VIII of the Constitution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:25 IST
Adhivakta Parishad urges PM to ensure publication of govt communications in 22 languages
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad (ABAP), an RSS inspired forum for lawyers and legal experts, Thursday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the publication of government official communications in all 22 languages listed in Schedule-VIII of the Constitution. In a representation sent to the PM, the ABAP said that the section of citizens who do not have any knowledge of Hindi or English language face difficulty in understanding the government notifications, bills, gazette orders and the draft Environmental Impact Assessment Notification (EIA) etc., issued from time to time only in two languages.

The association, which is a Pan India Organisation of Lawyers, said the publication of government's communication only in two languages deprive the citizens from participating in the law making process, which it advocated was required for a functional democracy. "It is requested that necessary amendment in The Official Languages Act, 1963 be carried out to ensure the issuance and publication of government's official communications including, but not limited to, notifications/ bills/ government orders /gazettes and the draft Environmental Impact Assessment Notification (EIA), 2020 in all Schedule-VIII languages as early as possible," the lawyers' body said in its representation.

The representation, sent by ABAP President, Vinayak J Dixit, added that "the signatories to this Representation believe that publication of Official Government communications viz Notifications/ Bills/Government Orders/ Gazettes etc. in the 22 Scheduled languages will enable public at large to understand these extremely important documents as well as enable them to give suggestions based on their respective distinguished social, geographical and economical status."

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: KL Rahul's record-breaking ton guides KXIP to 206/3

Kings XI Punjab KXIP skipper KL Rahuls unbeaten century guided the side to 2063 in their allotted 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB at Dubai International Stadium here on Thursday. Rahul scored 132 off 69 balls studded with s...

UK shares drop as job support scaled back; AstraZeneca weighs

London shares dropped on Thursday, hitting session lows after Britain scaled-back job support for workers hit by the resurgent coronavirus pandemic, while AstraZeneca slid as U.S. trials for its COVID-19 vaccine remained on hold.After two d...

Portugal extends measures to fight coronavirus until mid-October

Portugal has extended measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic until at least mid-October, the government announced on Thursday, at a time an increase in the number of daily cases in the country continues to worry authorities at home and a...

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan arrive in Mumbai ahead of NCB probe

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan, who have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday arrived in the city from Goa. Padukone, who was shooting for dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020