Adhivakta Parishad urges PM to ensure publication of govt communications in 22 languages

Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad (ABAP), an RSS inspired forum for lawyers and legal experts, Thursday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the publication of government official communications in all 22 languages listed in Schedule-VIII of the Constitution. In a representation sent to the PM, the ABAP said that the section of citizens who do not have any knowledge of Hindi or English language face difficulty in understanding the government notifications, bills, gazette orders and the draft Environmental Impact Assessment Notification (EIA) etc., issued from time to time only in two languages.

The association, which is a Pan India Organisation of Lawyers, said the publication of government's communication only in two languages deprive the citizens from participating in the law making process, which it advocated was required for a functional democracy. "It is requested that necessary amendment in The Official Languages Act, 1963 be carried out to ensure the issuance and publication of government's official communications including, but not limited to, notifications/ bills/ government orders /gazettes and the draft Environmental Impact Assessment Notification (EIA), 2020 in all Schedule-VIII languages as early as possible," the lawyers' body said in its representation.

The representation, sent by ABAP President, Vinayak J Dixit, added that "the signatories to this Representation believe that publication of Official Government communications viz Notifications/ Bills/Government Orders/ Gazettes etc. in the 22 Scheduled languages will enable public at large to understand these extremely important documents as well as enable them to give suggestions based on their respective distinguished social, geographical and economical status."