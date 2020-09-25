Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump jeered as he visits Ginsburg's casket at U.S. Supreme Court

His decision to move quickly on a replacement just six weeks before the election has drawn sharp battle lines between Republicans and Democrats, and reshaped the race for the White House as Trump seeks re-election during a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States and devastated the economy. Ginsburg, appointed by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1993, was an icon for liberals, especially as the court grew increasingly conservative.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2020 03:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 03:09 IST
Trump jeered as he visits Ginsburg's casket at U.S. Supreme Court
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump was greeted with jeers and boos by a nearby crowd on Thursday as he visited the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin outside the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump, wearing a black face mask and accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, stood near the casket at the marble court building amid chants of "vote him out." The moment highlighted the public flashpoint that Ginsburg's death has become ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The Republican president, who has already installed two top court picks since taking office in 2017, has said he would unveil his latest choice on Saturday, a week after the 87-year-old justice died on Sept. 18. His decision to move quickly on a replacement just six weeks before the election has drawn sharp battle lines between Republicans and Democrats, and reshaped the race for the White House as Trump seeks re-election during a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States and devastated the economy.

Ginsburg, appointed by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1993, was an icon for liberals, especially as the court grew increasingly conservative. Her death has sparked a renewed push by Democrats to get people to the polls in November and an outpouring of campaign donations. Trump dismissed the protests.

"I think that was just a political chant. We could hardly hear it from where we were," he told reporters later in the day. White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany called the chants "appalling and disrespectful."

Before his election to president in 2016, Ginsburg criticized him publicly, calling him "a faker" in one interview. Trump responded by writing that Ginsburg's "mind is shot" on Twitter. She later apologized https://de.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-ginsburg-idUSKCN0ZU1PE, saying she regretted the "ill-advised" comments. The president has maintained a respectful demeanor in his remarks about Ginsburg since her death, but he has drawn criticism from Democrats for not honoring her wish, reportedly dictated in a statement to her granddaughter, that she be replaced by the next president.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook suspends fake Russian accounts, warns of U.S. election hack-and-leak threat

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it has dismantled three networks of fake accounts which could be used by Russias intelligence services to leak hacked documents as part of efforts to disrupt the upcoming U.S. election. The company said the acc...

Soccer-Bayern complete quadruple with Super Cup win over Sevilla

Bayern Munich beat Sevilla 2-1 after extra time on Thursday to lift the UEFA Super Cup and complete a quadruple under coach Hansi Flick, in the first European game played with some fans in the stands since the sport returned amid the COVID-...

Trump jeered as he visits Ginsburg's casket at U.S. Supreme Court

President Donald Trump was greeted with jeers and boos by a nearby crowd on Thursday as he visited the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs flag-draped coffin outside the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump, wearing a black face mask and a...

Motor racing-Castroneves takes over McLaren ride for injured Askew

Three-times Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will fill in for Oliver Askew at Arrow McLaren SP in the IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix doubleheader next month after the young American was ruled unfit to race, the team said on Thursday. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020