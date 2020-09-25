Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welcome ECI's decision, JD(U) doesn't matter our fight is against BJP, says Tejashwi Yadav after poll dates announcement

We welcome the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the poll dates for Bihar Assembly and the Mahagathbandhan will come to power this time, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:50 IST
Welcome ECI's decision, JD(U) doesn't matter our fight is against BJP, says Tejashwi Yadav after poll dates announcement
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to ANI in Patna on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

We welcome the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the poll dates for Bihar Assembly and the Mahagathbandhan will come to power this time, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday. The RJD leader said that the Mahagathbandhan's (Grand Alliance's) fight ia against the BJP and not against the Janata Dal United (JDU), which according to him stands no chance.

"We welcome the decision of the Election Commission. We are assured as people of Bihar want to get rid of this government. JD(U) does not matter in the election, our fight is against BJP," Yadav told ANI here. "The people of Bihar are ready, be it the poor, jobless, farmers, workers, they are ready for a change. They have exploited the public and humiliated the workers. Many jobs are lying vacant but they were not given. A murder every four hours, rapes happening, these questions will have to be answered. Why was Bihar not given special status, or a special package, they will ask these questions this time," he added.

Yadav further said that the people also remember Chief Minister Nitish Kumar disrespecting the mandate given by the voters in 2015 Assembly elections by reuniting with BJP in 2017. "The main issues will be poverty, hunger, healthcare, migration, unemployment, breakdown of the education system. Nitishji will surely go out of power this time, NDA will lose big time in these polls. Our government will come to power, the people have decided this," Yadav said.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to take place on November 10, according to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. In the previous Assembly elections held in the state in 2015, JDU, RJD and Congress had fought the elections together under the Mahagathbandhan banner.

On the other hand, BJP-led NDA had fought the elections with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and other allies. RJD with 80 seats had emerged as the single largest party in the 2015 Assembly elections, followed by JDU (71), and BJP (53). However, BJP got the largest vote share (24.42 per cent), followed by RJD with 18.35 per cent and JDU (16.83 per cent).

After the polls, however, a rift emerged between JDU and the RJD in 2017, leading to CM Nitish Kumar snapping ties and rejoining ties with the BJP-led NDA to retain power in Bihar. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tottenham to play Chelsea in cup after virus-enforced bye

Tottenham received a bye Friday to advance to a League Cup meeting with Chelsea after its game against Leyton Orient was called off due to a coronavirus outbreak at the fourth-tier team. Tottenham will now host Chelsea on Tuesday in the ...

Chopper scam: Court takes cognisance of supplementary charge sheet

New Delhi, Sep 25 PTI&#160;A Delhi Court Friday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against&#160;Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena and others&#160;in the AgustaWestland chopper scam. Besides Saxena, summons ...

Two arrested for misappropriation of Religare's fixed deposit receipts

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of the Delhi Police has arrested two persons in connection with a case of misappropriation of fixed deposit receipts of Religare Finvest Limited RFL to the tune of around Rs 729 crore. According to the police,...

EU Commission appeals after losing Apple USD 15 bn tax case

The European Commission said Friday it is appealing a court decision that Apple doesnt have to repay 13 billion euros USD 15 billion in back taxes to Ireland. The appeal comes after the US tech giant scored a big recent legal victory in its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020