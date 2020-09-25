Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin calls for reset in cyber ties with U.S., no election meddling - Kremlin

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Moscow interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election with the aim of tilting it in Donald Trump's favour, including by hacking into the campaign of his rival Hillary Clinton. Moscow denies that charge. Trump is currently campaigning for re-election against Democrat Joe Biden.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:35 IST
Putin calls for reset in cyber ties with U.S., no election meddling - Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin called on Friday for an agreement between Russia and the United States to guarantee not to engage in cyber-meddling in each other's elections and internal affairs, the Kremlin said.

In a statement ahead of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, Putin called for a reset between Russia and the United States and said he wanted an agreement between the two countries to prevent incidents in cyberspace. Moscow's relations with Washington are at post-Cold War lows as the election looms. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Moscow interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election with the aim of tilting it in Donald Trump's favour, including by hacking into the campaign of his rival Hillary Clinton. Moscow denies that charge.

Trump is currently campaigning for re-election against Democrat Joe Biden. "One of the main strategic challenges of our time is the risk of a large-scale confrontation in the digital sphere," Putin said in the Kremlin statement.

"We would like to once again appeal to the United States with a proposal to approve a comprehensive program of practical measures to reset our relations in the use of information and communication technologies (ICT)," the Kremlin said.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farm bills passed in Parl in shameful manner: Raj CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday targeted the Centre over three farm bills, saying they were were introduced in Parliament without consulting mandi traders and opposition parties, and were passed in a shameful mannerHe claime...

Tottenham to play Chelsea in cup after virus-enforced bye

Tottenham received a bye Friday to advance to a League Cup meeting with Chelsea after its game against Leyton Orient was called off due to a coronavirus outbreak at the fourth-tier team. Tottenham will now host Chelsea on Tuesday in the ...

Chopper scam: Court takes cognisance of supplementary charge sheet

New Delhi, Sep 25 PTI&#160;A Delhi Court Friday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against&#160;Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena and others&#160;in the AgustaWestland chopper scam. Besides Saxena, summons ...

Two arrested for misappropriation of Religare's fixed deposit receipts

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of the Delhi Police has arrested two persons in connection with a case of misappropriation of fixed deposit receipts of Religare Finvest Limited RFL to the tune of around Rs 729 crore. According to the police,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020