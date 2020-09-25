Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's newly minted prime minister steps into UN limelight

Suga maintains that he was involved behind the scenes on big foreign policy issues and in building relationships with foreign leaders. Much as Abe did, Suga will emphasise ties with the United States, Japan's top ally.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:23 IST
Japan's newly minted prime minister steps into UN limelight

Considered something of a lightweight on foreign policy issues, Japan's new prime minister has spent much of his career in the shadows, supporting previous leader Shinzo Abe with backroom bureaucratic maneuvers and in largely scripted, sometimes prickly dealings with the media. That will change Saturday when Yoshihide Suga makes his very public debut, albeit virtually, at the UN General Assembly, the world's premier international gathering of leaders.

Don't expect the earth to shake, though, with resounding rhetoric or wildly innovative ideas to improve Japan's rocky ties with the nations it terrorised in WWII or its decades-long economic malaise. Much as he's done domestically in the week and a half that he's been prime minister, Suga is eager to emphasise that he'll continue the foreign policy efforts Abe championed in his nearly eight-year rule, the longest of any Japanese prime minister.

Continuity won't necessarily thrill Japan's Asian neighbours. Many have been hoping that Suga will distance himself from the hawkish Abe, who regularly questioned the narrative of Japan as a war criminal. Suga's cautious approach is largely due to his lack of experience on the world stage, in part because his job as chief cabinet secretary required him to manage disasters and other crises at home. But it also may be linked to his temperament.

“He is not a visionary,” according to Jeff Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University Japan. He is “a capable lieutenant who will follow Abe's foreign policy.” Because of the constraints on travel and face-to-face contact caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Suga also won't be able to pursue the personal diplomacy that Abe favoured and “will muddle along rather than breaking any new ground,” Kingston said. Suga maintains that he was involved behind the scenes on big foreign policy issues and in building relationships with foreign leaders.

Much as Abe did, Suga will emphasise ties with the United States, Japan's top ally. He's also eyeing several postwar diplomatic goals that have bedeviled a string of prime ministers, including resolving the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea, with which Japan still has no diplomatic ties.

Suga has praised Abe's skills in forging personal ties with US President Donald Trump, something he said that he might not be able to do as well. Abe's close relationship with Trump, much marveled at in the Japanese press, was said to be key to keeping US-Japan ties firm. And Suga may have played a bigger part in building that relationship than is widely known. In recent comments published in Bungei Shunju magazine, Suga said he was the one who insisted on establishing ties with the Trump side when nobody was seriously expecting a Trump victory.

Suga has also long worked on issues related to North Korea, as well as the contentious issue of US military bases on Okinawa. “What's important," Suga said, “is an eye that can see the big picture.” Behind-the-scenes operations are one thing, but questions still abound about whether Suga, who has not served in key diplomatic or defence posts, will be able to navigate the much more visible arena of high-stakes global diplomacy.

His lack of foreign policy experience is a worry even among his party colleagues, said Tsuneo Watanabe, a Sasakawa Peace Foundation senior research fellow who is an expert on Japan-US relations. That said, Suga has good contacts with the country's powerful bureaucrats and with skilled policy advisers in the Foreign Ministry, Watanabe said.

His approach will probably “be pretty much the same as Abe's”, focused on a stronger security alliance with the United States while balancing economic ties with China, Watanabe said. Among the other strong pieces of evidence that Suga wants foreign policy continuity with Abe is his appointment of Nobuo Kishi, Abe's younger brother and a military hawk, as defence minister.

Suga will face perhaps his biggest challenge in trying to settle ties with South Korea. The countries' trade and political relations plummeted under Abe after Seoul claimed that Abe was whitewashing Japan's historical crimes. “If Abe's successor intends to serve the long-term interest and avoid further deterioration of the Japan-South Korea relations, now is the time to explore the chance for a reset in relations,” Kazuhiko Togo, a former diplomat and a visiting professor at Kyoto Sangyo University, wrote in a recent East Asia Forum article.

At the very least, Suga “is not as reviled in Seoul as Abe, so that might create an opening,” Kingston said, although much will depend on how Seoul handles things, as Tokyo is unlikely to take the initiative. In some ways, the virtual setup of this year's UN General Assembly might benefit Suga.

He has “vast experience” dealing with scripted media situations, but he is also “sullen and prickly with tough questions," Kingston said, and when he eventually travels as prime minister, he, like Abe, could get in trouble with a more assertive foreign press because he “will not be able to get away with the evasive tactics he favours." Abe, Kingston said, didn't achieve much in his years in office, and “Japan remains at risk in its neighbourhood, so Suga can't do much worse on the foreign policy front.”.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cipla shares gain over 5 pc; m-cap rises by Rs 3,021 cr

Shares of drug firm Cipla on Friday gained over 5 per cent after the company said it has received the final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules. The stock jumped 5.10 per cent to close at Rs 770.20 on the BS...

Japan PM Suga and China's Xi agree to pursue high-level contacts in first talks

Japans new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping in their first talks to pursue high-level contacts in a bid to promote regional and international stability.Stable relations are importa...

India should aim to be among top 25 in global innovation rankings: Dhotre

India should aim to be among the top 25 countries in Global Innovation Index, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre said on Friday as he stressed on the need to solve the problems of the country through innovative ideas. The minister said India has ...

Cooked carrots can trigger allergic reactions

Contrary to the belief that raw carrots trigger allergic reactions, cooked carrots can also have this effect, suggests a study conducted by a research team at the University of Bayreuth. The carrots allergen, Dau c 1, assumes a structure th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020