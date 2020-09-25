Deendayal Upadhyay's view of Cong-free India realised under PM Modi's leadership: Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday said that Bhartiya Jan Sangh co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's view of Congress-free India has been realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was addressing party workers on the birth anniversary of the RSS ideologue through a video conference from New Delhi. Party workers were participating in the event at Deen Dayal Memorial in Dhankya near Jaipur. A railway quarter in Dhankya was the residence of Upadhyay's maternal grandfather, a station master then. He stayed in this village for three to four years before moving to Sikar. "A Congress-free India was conceived by Pandit Deendayalji in the 60s which we have achieved today... A Congress-free India is being realized under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nadda said. Upadhyay reinforced his ideology by migrating to every corner of the country in a very short time, he said, adding "today, with his ideology, we have become the largest party in the world".

He had said that the ideology which will move forward by creating a balance between every living and non-living thing will only give the right vision and direction. Nadda said thatl Upadhyay was a thinker, organizer and also a person with the power to provide leadership.

"Today, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay has done the work of giving direction and vision to the BJP which has moved ahead with its programs," he said. He said Modi has clearly said that "if we want to build a self-reliant India, we all have to grow the economy together and strengthen the infrastructure". For this, complete arrangements have been made in self-reliant India, he said. The BJP chief said that for a long time "we have been saying that education policy should be a reflection of India".

The biggest feature of the new education policy is that all the people ideologically have appreciated it, he said. He said that the new education policy gives equal rights and the level of examination has also been changed. Now along with the memory of a child, his ability to understand will also be tested, Nadda added.