PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday

PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on his birthdayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 10:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Saturday, wishing him a long and healthy life
Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 88 on Saturday. He is credited with playing a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96
Wishing Singh, the prime minister tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life." PTI KR NSDNSD
