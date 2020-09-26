BJP issues show cause notice against MLA from Lohaghat for anti party activities

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a show-cause notice against party MLA from Lohaghat in Uttarakhand, Puran Singh Fartyal, seeking a reply in seven days.

In the notice issued by BJP state general secretary Kuldeep Kumar, the MLA has been accused of tarnishing the image of the government and the organisation.

"From time to time, such statements against government and organization are being made in newspapers and electronic media by you due to which the image of the government and the organization is being tarnished," the notice read. (ANI)