Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uma Bharti, Ram Madhav among key leaders dropped from BJP's national office-bearers list

With several BJP leaders making way for fresh faces in the new list of the party's national office-bearers announced on Saturday, sources cited a number of reasons, from poor performance to speaking out of turn, need for political balancing and even chances of new responsibility, as likely causes for their departure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 20:44 IST
Uma Bharti, Ram Madhav among key leaders dropped from BJP's national office-bearers list

With several BJP leaders making way for fresh faces in the new list of the party's national office-bearers announced on Saturday, sources cited a number of reasons, from poor performance to speaking out of turn, need for political balancing and even chances of new responsibility, as likely causes for their departure. Former Union minister Uma Bharti, Ram Madhav and P Muralidhar Rao are among the key faces who have not found a place in the list of office-bearers under party president J P Nadda.

Bharti was a vice president while the two other leaders were general secretaries. Madhav was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP, when he was brought into the party and minded its political affairs in key regions like Jammu and Kashmir, and the North East.

The sources said the RSS may have a "different" role in mind for its 'pracharak' whose high profile and proclivity to speak to the media on a variety of topics, including those not seen to fall in his domain, may not have gone down well with a section of the party. However, Madhav's strong defense of the Modi government and the party's policies in the media and other forums, including think tanks, are seen as his strength.

"I will not like to speculate on what our leaders may have in their mind about those who have been dropped. But they have a way to surprise people. So one should not see the development from a single perspective," a BJP leader said. Once a fiery Hindutva orator, Bharti, who was a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in his first term, has generally maintained a low political profile for a long time.

Her departure is not being seen as a surprise. Rao like Madhav was earlier associated with the RSS, and it remains to be seen if the Hindutva organisation assigns him some other responsibility.

In a tweet, Madhav said, "Congratulations to the newly appointed office-bearers of the BJP. Grateful to the party leadership for providing me the opportunity to serve for one term as Gen Sec." Rao also tweeted his best wishes to the new team. The BJP leadership has from time to time shown its displeasure with outspoken leaders, especially when their comments are seen to be not in line with the party's ideological positions or to be outright embarrassment.

This may have cost some people their positions, the sources said. H Raja may have been dropped as secretary for his wont to make provocative comments, a source said.

The party has shown its preference for those who maintain a low key and work hard on the ground to stated objectives, the sources said. The rise of Tejasvi Surya, only 29 years of age, in the BJP underscores the party leadership's support to those who articulately champion the saffron agenda without making too many false steps.

Surya has been made president of the party's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Prabhat Jha and Shyam Jaju are among those dropped as party vice presidents while Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey have been replaced with new faces as general secretary. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is no longer a vice president as well, but this was on expected lines as he was offered the position when he was not heading the state government.

Amid possibility of a Union Cabinet reshuffle, probably after results of Bihar assembly polls and other bypolls are announced later this year, the sources said chances of some of these leaders, whose name no longer figure in the list of office-bearers, finding a place in the government should not be ruled out..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro leaves hospital after bladder stone surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left the hospital on Saturday early afternoon after a scheduled surgery on Friday morning to remove a bladder stone. Bolsonaros health has been a matter of public concern after he was stabbed in 2018 while...

Motor racing-Hamilton plays down his chances despite Russian pole

Lewis Hamilton played down his chances of a record-equalling 91st career win in Sundays Russian Grand Prix despite qualifying his Mercedes on pole position.The Briton starts on a different tyre strategy to his closest rivals after a fraught...

Fadnavis agrees to give interview to Saamana only if it is not edited

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis met in Mumbai on Saturday.Pravin Darekar, Leader of opposition Maharashtra legislative Council asserted that this meeting was regarding Rau...

Russia COVID-19 cases total rises by 7,523 to 1,143,571

Moscow Russia, September 26 ANISputnik Russia has registered 7,523 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, up from 7,212 a day earlier, which brings the cumulative total to 1,143,571, the federal response center sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020