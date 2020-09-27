Mamata condoles death of Jaswant Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday mourned the demise of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, and extended her condolences to his family and admirers. He was 82. "Saddened at the passing away of former Defence Minister and one of India's longest-serving parliamentarians, Jaswant Singh Ji. My condolences to his family and his many admirers," the chief minister tweeted.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 12:02 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday mourned the demise of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, and extended her condolences to his family and admirers. Singh, a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died in Delhi on Sunday following a long spell of illness. He was 82.
"Saddened at the passing away of former Defence Minister and one of India's longest-serving parliamentarians, Jaswant Singh Ji. My condolences to his family and his many admirers," the chief minister tweeted. A nine-term MP, Singh held defence, finance and external affairs portfolios in the Vajpayee government. He was elected from the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat in 2009.
