Gov demeaning his post, behaving like state president of BJP: TMC

Trinamool Congress Monday came down heavily on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for his comments against the state government and said "instead of demeaning the post he holds, he should take over as the BJP state president". Dhankhar on Monday claimed that the TMC government has turned West Bengal into a "police state" and said he would be forced to "look at" Article 154 of the Constitution as his office has been ignored for long by the ruling dispensation.

Article 154 of the Constitution mandates that the executive power of the state shall be vested in the Governor and shall be exercised by him either directly or through officers subordinate to him. "Instead of demeaning the post of the governor, he should take over as state BJP president. If BJP or opposition parties say such a thing, it is acceptable. But such comments coming from a governor is unfortunate. He is tarnishing the post of the governor for his vested political interests. We condemn this," senior TMC leader and West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee said.

Governor Dhankhar, who had several run-ins with the state government, said he will no longer tolerate the TMC government's attempt to "compromise Raj Bhawan". The opposition Congress and BJP came out in support of the governor and said democratic and constitutional rights have been compromised during the TMC regime.

"The Governor did the right thing by pointing out the lacunae and the unconstitutional approach of the state government. The state government has been ignoring the constitutional norms," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan, said the TMC government in Bengal since 2011 has been destroying all democratic and constitutional norms.