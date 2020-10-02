Putin offers 'sincere support' to Trump

Putin offers 'sincere support' to TrumpPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:04 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin is extending wishes of a speedy recovery to US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, and expressing “sincere support in this difficult moment,” according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Friday
Trump announced on Twitter early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus
The Kremlin says Putin sent Trump a telegram saying, "I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus.”
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Melania Trump
- Trump
- Putin
- Melania
- Vladimir Putin
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
Trump contradicts CDC director on vaccine, masks: 'He was confused'
Trump raises questions about TikTok-Oracle deal if ByteDance ties remain
Chip group to warn Trump administration against blacklisting China's SMIC -document
Trump not ready to OK TikTok deal, admits US won't get cut
Mask not more effective than vaccine, says Trump