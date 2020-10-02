UK's Johnson wishes Trump 'speedy recovery'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is wishing US President Donald Trump a “speedy recovery” from COVID-19

Johnson tweeted Friday morning: “My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.” Johnson was hospitalized for a week in April after he contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. After he was released, the prime minister thanked doctors and nurses at St. Thomas's Hospital for saving his life. Johnson was treated in the hospital's intensive care unit, where he received oxygen but was not put on a ventilator

Trump announced on Twitter early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.