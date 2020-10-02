UK's Johnson wishes Trump 'speedy recovery'
Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.” Johnson was hospitalized for a week in April after he contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. After he was released, the prime minister thanked doctors and nurses at St. Thomas's Hospital for saving his life.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:07 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is wishing US President Donald Trump a “speedy recovery” from COVID-19
Johnson tweeted Friday morning: “My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.” Johnson was hospitalized for a week in April after he contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. After he was released, the prime minister thanked doctors and nurses at St. Thomas's Hospital for saving his life. Johnson was treated in the hospital's intensive care unit, where he received oxygen but was not put on a ventilator
Trump announced on Twitter early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Melania Trump
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Johnson
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
Trump contradicts CDC director on vaccine, masks: 'He was confused'
Trump raises questions about TikTok-Oracle deal if ByteDance ties remain
Chip group to warn Trump administration against blacklisting China's SMIC -document
Trump not ready to OK TikTok deal, admits US won't get cut
Mask not more effective than vaccine, says Trump