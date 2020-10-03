Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam CM asserts BJP will return to power after assembly polls in 2021

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday asserted the BJP-led coalition government will return to power in Assam after the next assembly elections due to the relentless development work it has been doing since 2016.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:00 IST
Assam CM asserts BJP will return to power after assembly polls in 2021

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday asserted the BJP-led coalition government will return to power in Assam after the next assembly elections due to the relentless development work it has been doing since 2016. Sonowal said his government has been working for an all-round development in the state and will continue to do so in future too by taking people into confidence.

“The BJP-led coalition government in Assam will certainly again assume power after the next assembly elections. The people of the state are satisfied with the government for the development work it has been carried out since 2016,” he said after attending a meeting of the state unit of the BJP's youth wing. The next assembly election in Assam is due in March-April 2021.

The chief minister took a dig at the creation of three new regional parties in the state and said the BJP's root is very strong in Assam because of the people's faith and blessings. “No matter how many political parties are formed, the BJP will return to power,” he said.

Sonowal said the BJP has won several elections in the recent past in Assam including the Lok Sabha and Panchayat polls which have reflected that its foundation is very strong in the state. The chief minister also thanked the Narendra Modi government for extending all round support to his government, saying that because of this, not only Assam but the entire Northeastern region has been marching towards the path of progress.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Navy officer dies in paraglider crash

A Navy officer died in an accident involving a paraglider he was flying while his instructor escaped at Karwar, 500 km from here, on Friday, police said. The navy officer and his instructor were flying off the Rabindranath Tagore beach whe...

Panchayats will be new model of equitable development and growth in J-K: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the panchayats in the union territory would be the new model of equitable development and growth where people will decide their own priorities and the administration will be...

Grand Alliance announces seat-sharing formula, backs Tejashwi, VIP says it is quitting

The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar sought to steal a march over the ruling NDA on Saturday when it announced its seat-sharing formula as part of which the RJD, spearheading the coalition, will contest on 144 seats. The coalition members...

Mose flood barrier finally holds the waters back for fragile Venice

A long-delayed flood barrier successfully protected Venice from a high tide for the first time on Saturday, bringing relief and smiles to the lagoon city following years of repeated inundations. Today, everything is dry. We stopped the sea,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020