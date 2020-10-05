Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul condoles UP Cong leader's death due to COVID-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of an ex-Uttar Pradesh legislative council member of the party due to COVID-19, and shared a recent video of that leader from hospital in which he had slammed the BJP over the Hathras incident and the passage of farm bills.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:23 IST
Rahul condoles UP Cong leader's death due to COVID-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of an ex-Uttar Pradesh legislative council member of the party due to COVID-19, and shared a recent video of that leader from hospital in which he had slammed the BJP over the Hathras incident and the passage of farm bills. "Congress' former legislative council member and CLP leader from Uttar Pradesh, Naseeb Pathan Sahab, has passed away due to coronavirus. My condolences to his family," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Before passing away, Naseeb Sahab has given a very important message. Sharing it with you. A heartfelt tribute to him," the former Congress chief said. He tagged a video of Pathan in which he gives a message from the hospital bed, hitting out at the BJP over the farm bills and the Hathras gangrape-murder case. Pathan passed away on Sunday.PTI ASK DV DV

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UK technical failure in COVID-19 testing data system now fixed, minister says

A technical failure in Englands COVID-19 testing data system has now been fixed and should not be repeated, Work and Pensions Secretary Thrse Coffey said on Monday.Britain reported a jump in daily COVID-19 cases to a record 22,961 on Sunday...

Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd complete Rs 12,000 cr acquisition of KPCL

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited APSEZ on Monday announced the completion of the acquisition of the Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited KPCL for an enterprise value of Rs 12,000 crores. This will result in APSEZ, Indias largest ...

UK technical failure in COVID-19 testing data system now fixed, minister says

A technical failure in Englands COVID-19 testing data system has now been fixed and should not be repeated, Work and Pensions Secretary Thrse Coffey said on Monday. Britain reported a jump in daily COVID-19 cases to a record 22,961 on Sunda...

Cineworld suspends operations at UK, U.S. theatres, impacting 45,000 jobs

Cineworld said on Monday it would temporarily shut its movie theatres in the United States and the UK, a move that would impact 45,000 jobs, as it deals with a significant downturn in the industry brought on by the coronavirus crisis.The wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020