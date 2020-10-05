Rahul condoles UP Cong leader's death due to COVID-19
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of an ex-Uttar Pradesh legislative council member of the party due to COVID-19, and shared a recent video of that leader from hospital in which he had slammed the BJP over the Hathras incident and the passage of farm bills.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:23 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of an ex-Uttar Pradesh legislative council member of the party due to COVID-19, and shared a recent video of that leader from hospital in which he had slammed the BJP over the Hathras incident and the passage of farm bills. "Congress' former legislative council member and CLP leader from Uttar Pradesh, Naseeb Pathan Sahab, has passed away due to coronavirus. My condolences to his family," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Before passing away, Naseeb Sahab has given a very important message. Sharing it with you. A heartfelt tribute to him," the former Congress chief said. He tagged a video of Pathan in which he gives a message from the hospital bed, hitting out at the BJP over the farm bills and the Hathras gangrape-murder case. Pathan passed away on Sunday.PTI ASK DV DV
