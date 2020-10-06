Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan meets Modi, discusses pending state issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues related to the state, including release of pending funds for Polavaram irrigation project. It is not known whether political issues were discussed during the meeting. In the 40-minute meeting, Reddy discussed the pending dues and approvals for various projects like Kadapa Steel plant, according to official sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 12:50 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues related to the state, including release of pending funds for Polavaram irrigation project. Reddy's meeting with Modi comes after eight months, amid strong rumours of his party YSR Congress joining the NDA. It is not known whether political issues were discussed during the meeting.

In the 40-minute meeting, Reddy discussed the pending dues and approvals for various projects like Kadapa Steel plant, according to official sources. The CM requested Modi for early release of pending revenue grant of Rs 10,000 crore, Rs 3,250 crore funds for the Polavaram project besides setting up of a high court in Kurnool district, the sources added.

After his meeting with Modi, Reddy will attend the Apex Council meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over Krishna-Godavari river water sharing issue via video conference..

