Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDA backs Nitish in Bihar, snubs Chirag; JD(U) gets 122 seats, BJP 121

BJP backed Chief Minister Nitish Kumars leadership to the hilt and rebuffed LJP chief Chirag Paswan who has raised a banner of revolt. At a joint press conference of top leadership of the JD (U) and the BJP, where Kumar who heads the former was also present, it was declared that the two partners have clinched a deal where both will have an almost equal share of the pie.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-10-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 18:09 IST
NDA backs Nitish in Bihar, snubs Chirag; JD(U) gets 122 seats, BJP 121

The ruling NDA in Bihar on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing formula for the assembly elections under which JD(U) will contest on 122 seats and BJP 121 out of a total of 243 seats. BJP backed Chief Minister Nitish Kumars leadership to the hilt and rebuffed LJP chief Chirag Paswan who has raised a banner of revolt.

At a joint press conference of top leadership of the JD (U) and the BJP, where Kumar who heads the former was also present, it was declared that the two partners have clinched a deal where both will have an almost equal share of the pie. "The JD(U) has got 122 seats out of which we have set aside seven for the Hindustani Awam Morcha (headed by former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi).

"The BJP has got the remaining 121 wherein new entrant Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni will be accommodated", Kumar told reporters. Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said "the LJP is our ally at the Centre and we pray for early recovery of its founder and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. But there should be no confusion with regard to the fact that in Bihar the NDAs leader is Nitish Kumar. Our alliance with his party is atoot (unbreakable).

Responding to a query about post-poll scenario, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, asserted "we have said unequivocally that Nitish Kumar will be our Chief Minister. It does not matter which party gets how many seats in the elections". Kumar did not mention Chirag by name but remarked sarcastically, "I believe in doing my job. If some people derive pleasure out of saying something inconsequential, they are most welcome to do so. It does not bother me".

However, he sought to repudiate Chirags allegation that the JD(U) has not treated its alliance partners in the state well and asked "did Ram Vilas Paswan get elected to the Rajya Sabha without JD(U)s support?"..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Stubble burning: Punjab waives farm machinery rental for small, marginal farmers

The Punjab government has told a Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority that custom hiring centres CHCs in the state will not charge any rental from small and marginal farmers for machinery to manage stubble. Farmers who cannot ...

No more status quo: PM Johnson vows to transform Britain after coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under fire over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, vowed on Tuesday to transform Britain rather than settle for the status quo by building more new homes, improving education and boosting the green economy....

UPDATE 1-In bid to survive and restart, Malaysia's AirAsia X proposes major restructuring plan

The long-haul arm of Malaysias flagship budget airline, AirAsia X Bhd AAX , has proposed restructuring its debt and reducing its issued share capital to avoid liquidation and pave way for fresh capital, it said in a late bourse filing on Tu...

EXCLUSIVE-"Big progress" in Brexit talks leaves EU seeing trade deal closer - sources

Britain and the EU are close to agreement on reciprocal social security rights for their citizens after Brexit, two diplomatic sources said, with one describing talks last week on an elusive trade deal as one of the most positive so far. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020