Cong agitation on Hathras incident attempt to create caste divisions: BJP

The Uttarakhand BJP on Tuesday said the Congress's agitation against the alleged gangrape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras is an attempt to create caste divisions in the society.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-10-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 18:34 IST
The Uttarakhand BJP on Tuesday said the Congress's agitation against the alleged gangrape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras is an attempt to create caste divisions in the society. State Congress leaders staged a "satyagraha" at the Gandhi Park here on Monday in protest against crimes against women in Hathras, Balrampur, Bulandshahr and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Questioning the party's silence on similar incidents in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, state BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said this selectiveness shows that all the hue and cry is being raised for political gains. "The Congress has always been training its guns on BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and its Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Why are Congress leaders silent on such incidents in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh?" he asked.

Congress leaders are going to Hathras but not to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as those states are ruled by their party, Bhasin said. He added that the stern action taken by Adityanath following the alleged gangrape of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras and his recommendation for a CBI probe into it reflect his sensitivity towards the "painful" and "highly condemnable" incident.

"But the Congress is out to exploit the issue for political gains. Its purpose is to create caste divisions in the society and foment trouble. A conspiracy to instigate riots under the pretext of the Hathras incident has also come to the surface, which in itself is a very serious matter," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said. The woman died in a Delhi hospital last week after allegedly being raped by four upper-caste men.

