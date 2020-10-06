Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden regrets calling Trump a 'clown' during debate

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said that he regrets calling President Donald Trump a "clown" during the first presidential debate, which was marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:02 IST
Biden regrets calling Trump a 'clown' during debate

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said that he regrets calling President Donald Trump a "clown" during the first presidential debate, which was marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations. "I should have said, this is a clownish undertaking, instead of calling him a clown,” Biden said in response to a question at a town hall organised by NBC News in Miami, Florida.

During the first of the three presidential debates in Cleveland last week, Biden termed Trump a "liar" and a "clown" as the two candidates fiercely clashed over a number of issues, including racism, economy and climate. “It was an ugly debate. And it hit some lows. You called him a clown, a fool. You told him to shut up. I think most people believe that the president was interrupting you. But it seemed to go against some of the language you have said about not being divisive. Do you regret any on your part?” Biden was asked Monday night in Miami. "It did," Biden responded. "I was trying to figure out how I could possibly have him respect the debate, respect the evening, respect the moderator, and get us an opportunity to speak. The one thing that became absolutely clear, he didn't want to answer any questions. He did not want to talk about substance," Biden said explaining the reasons for using the word clown for Trump.

"If you notice, not one single time that I can recall did he offer a substantive answer or criticism related to a policy matter. It was all invective. It was all personal. It was all things that had nothing to do with whether you're going to change these people's lives for the better. And I did get very frustrated," Biden said, adding that he used the word out of frustration. "But the fact is,… I will be very honest with you. I think it was embarrassing for the nation to see the president of the United States just hectoring like he did, and everything was about a personal attack,” Biden said. Biden and Trump are scheduled to face off two more presidential debates later this month.

Top Republican leaders had slammed Biden for calling Trump a clown. "The real concern I had -- when you watched Joe Biden -- I mean, just the way he handled - to refer to, shut up man and clown. He was more concerned about cheap shots than even talking about the concerns we have with China, with the virus, with really putting the business and the economy back on track,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox Business in an interview. Biden said during the Miami townhall that “it was just very difficult.” "I didn't want to further demean the process of the debate by getting in a shouting match with him, on the one hand. And I tried very hard, if you noticed, to look in the camera and answer the questions directly, but they kept getting banged,” he said.

"I hope this next meeting we're going to have, it's called a debate, but a town meeting we're going to have supposedly coming up, but I hope we at least have an opportunity to hear the question and answer the question directly, before there's an interruption. But, as I said to the president, not here, not tonight, not me. I'm not putting up with it," Biden said..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

World trade forecast for smaller drop, longer recovery

The World Trade Organization is predicting a 9.2 per cent drop in merchandise trade this year, saying the hit from the pandemic doesnt appear to be bad as first thought - though the recovery may be slower than anticipated and could worsen i...

Biden applauds NATO efforts to defuse tensions between Turkey, Greece

U.S. Democratic Presidential Joe Biden on Tuesday said he supports NATO efforts to defuse tensions between Greece and Turkey, and that agreements to establish a military deconfliction mechanism and resume diplomatic talks are steps in the r...

U.S. judge to hold Nov. 4 hearing on Commerce Dep't TikTok ban

A U.S. judge said on Tuesday he would hold a Nov 4 hearing on whether to allow the U.S. government to bar transactions with Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok that the website has warned would effectively ban the apps use in the U...

J&K admin directs officials to identify wakf properties across Jammu

The deputy commissioners in Jammu region were directed on Tuesday to conduct a detailed survey of all wakf properties and submit the list of the assets within their respective districts to streamline its functioning, an official said. Jammu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020