Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn selectively focusing on crimes for ‘vote bank’ considerations: BJP

With the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh facing flak over the Hathras incident in which a Dalit girl died after allegedly being gang-raped, the party on Tuesday hit back at the Opposition, saying it "picks" such cases selectively for "vote bank" considerations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:22 IST
Oppn selectively focusing on crimes for ‘vote bank’ considerations: BJP

With the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh facing flak over the Hathras incident in which a Dalit girl died after allegedly being gang-raped, the party on Tuesday hit back at the Opposition, saying it "picks" such cases selectively for "vote bank" considerations. The party also announced it will launch a campaign in support of farm and labour reform laws, on which the Congress and other opposition parties have been holding protests.

After BJP president J P Nadda chaired the maiden meeting of newly-appointed national office-bearers of the party, its general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam told reporters that farmers across the country, except a few states, are in support of these measures and the protests in states like Punjab are politically “motivated”. Nadda said at the meeting that the party will undertake a nation-wide campaign to spread awareness among farmers, according to Gautam.

Asked about crimes against Dalit women in places like Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Gautam slammed the opposition for its "selective approach". “Concern was expressed (at the meeting). Any crime; rape, murder, is committed against a daughter whether Dalit or poor.... is abhorrent irrespective of which government is there...

"It is sad when people pick a crime looking at who is in power and which community the murderers or rapists belong to, what is the vote bank there,” he said in an apparent attack on the opposition parties. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has drawn criticism over the Hathras incident, in which a 19-year-old Dalit woman died after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped, and handling of the fallout. It has now recommended a CBI investigation.

Gautam said similar crimes occurred at four places in Uttar Pradesh and also in other states, including in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, as he claimed that there is a “conspiracy” to divide the country. This “love” for Dalits for vote bank is harmful to the country, he said.

Next year's assembly elections in states like Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were also discussed at the meeting, he said, asserting that the BJP will form a government in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic also came in for praise, he said, adding that the government has worked to minimise the harm caused by the virus.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics

Britains Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and American Andrea Ghez won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole.Penrose, professor at th...

Norway gas exports to Europe rise amid strike as other fields ramp up

Norwegian gas supplies to Europe edged up on Tuesday as other fields ramped up output amid a workers strike that has cut the countrys petroleum output capacity by about 8.Six Norwegian offshore oil and gas fields were shut on Monday as more...

World trade forecast for smaller drop, longer recovery

The World Trade Organization is predicting a 9.2 per cent drop in merchandise trade this year, saying the hit from the pandemic doesnt appear to be bad as first thought - though the recovery may be slower than anticipated and could worsen i...

Biden applauds NATO efforts to defuse tensions between Turkey, Greece

U.S. Democratic Presidential Joe Biden on Tuesday said he supports NATO efforts to defuse tensions between Greece and Turkey, and that agreements to establish a military deconfliction mechanism and resume diplomatic talks are steps in the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020