Amit Shah congratulates Modi on beginning of 20th year as public representative

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the beginning of his 20th year as a public representative and said he has been working relentlessly towards creating an India that is strong, modern and self-reliant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:37 IST
Amit Shah congratulates Modi on beginning of 20th year as public representative
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the beginning of his 20th year as a public representative and said he has been working relentlessly towards creating an India that is strong, modern and self-reliant. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said October 7 is a very important day in the history of India as on this day in 2001, Modi was sworn in as the chief minister of Gujarat.

He said from that day onwards, an unstoppable journey, dedicated to the cause of the nation and public service begun, which has helped the country in achieving new milestones in development every day. "Inspired by the thoughts, vision and charismatic personality of Prime Minister Modi, every Indian today is working towards re-establishing India as a 'Vishwa Guru'. It is a matter of great pride for me to work for the welfare of the nation under his extraordinary leadership and guidance," he said.

The home minister said if anyone can truly understand the aspirations of 130 crores Indians, then he is none other than the prime minister. With his visionary thinking, Prime Minister Modi is working relentlessly towards creating an India that is strong, modern and self-reliant, he said.

Shah said as chief minister of Gujarat, Modi brought a revolution of development in the state and now as prime minister, he is bringing a positive change in the lives of millions of poor, farmers, women and deprived sections of society by empowering them with various historic schemes and initiatives. "Whether it was bringing Bhuj out from the catastrophic earthquake and placing it on the development path, or to make Gujarat a symbol of peace and harmony, or to provide the Gujarat model of development and progress to the country through hard work and visionary thinking, it is solely the result of the untiring commitment of Modi ji," he said.

