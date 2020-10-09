Left Menu
Commission won't rethink shift to virtual debate

The chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates says it is not reconsidering shifting the second debate from virtual back to in-person, despite a request from President Donald Trump's team. That means the second debate is probably not going to happen at all. The commission decided to make the Oct. 15 debate virtual after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2020 09:26 IST
The chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates says it is not reconsidering shifting the second debate from virtual back to in-person, despite a request from President Donald Trump's team. Frank Fahrenkopf told The Associated Press late Thursday that the nonpartisan group's decision was not going to be reversed. That means the second debate is probably not going to happen at all.

The commission decided to make the Oct. 15 debate virtual after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. Fahrenkopf says the group wanted to “protect the health and safety of all involved" and that the decision was guided by the advice of the Cleveland Clinic, its heath partner for the 2020 debates. Trump's doctor, Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, said in a letter Thursday evening that Trump would be cleared to resume public activities Saturday, 10 days after his diagnosis.

Earlier Thursday, Trump balked at the virtual event and said he wouldn't participate. Biden's campaign then said Biden would participate in a town hall hosted by ABC News on Oct. 15 instead..

