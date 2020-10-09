McConnell says airline aid should be part of COVID aid but future is 'murky'

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday said the prospect for more COVID-19 federal aid, including additional relief for airlines, was "murky" with less than one month until the Nov. 3 election, even as he reiterated that the Senate would move ahead with President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

"If there's another package, I think there's pretty widespread agreement that airlines ought to be part of it. As to whether the system would swallow an airlines only … that's not clear either," McConnell told a news conference in Kentucky. "I just think the situation's kind of murky, and I think the murkiness is a result of the proximity of the election."