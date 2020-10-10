Left Menu
Ex-NJ governor Chris Christie says he's out of the hospital

Christie announced October 3 that he had tested positive and said hours later that he had checked himself into the hospital after deciding with his doctors that doing so would be "an important precautionary measure," given his history of asthma. Christie was part of a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump's inner circle.

"I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center," Christie said in a Saturday morning post on Twitter.

Former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie said Saturday he has been discharged from a New Jersey hospital where he spent a week, following his announcement that he had contracted the coronavirus. "I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center," Christie said in a Saturday morning post on Twitter. "I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week." Christie announced October 3 that he had tested positive and said hours later that he had checked himself into the hospital after deciding with his doctors that doing so would be "an important precautionary measure," given his history of asthma.

Christie was part of a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump's inner circle. In addition to Trump and first lady Melania Trump, multiple people who had travelled with the president or attended events with him recently contracted the virus. Trump's former 2016 rival told The Associated Press on October 2 that the last time he was with the president was September 29 in Cleveland during preparations for his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden. He tweeted the morning of October 2 that he had last tested negative ahead of that first presidential debate and was not having any symptoms then.

In 2013, during Christie's first term as New Jersey governor, he underwent lap-band surgery and lost a significant amount of weight. Two years before that, he was hospitalised for difficulty breathing. The 58-year-old, who uses an inhaler, once called himself "the healthiest fat guy you've ever seen."(AP) RUP RUP.

