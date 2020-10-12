Left Menu
Khushbu Sundar set to join BJP today, dropped as Cong spokesperson

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar was dropped from the position of Congress national spokesperson by the party on Monday and is scheduled join to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 10:15 IST
Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar was dropped from the position of Congress national spokesperson by the party on Monday and is scheduled join to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi. The Congress through a release dropped the Tamil Nadu leader from the post of AICC Spokesperson today "with immediate effect."

Sundar, along with former Indian Revenue Services (IRS) Officer Saravana Kumar, who had taken voluntary retirement, will join the BJP at around 12:30 pm at an event in party headquarters in the national capital. Sundar's crossover is taking place at a time when BJP is trying to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu.

The Legislative Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to take place next year. BJP's ally All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has already announced Edappadi K Palaniswami will be its chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming polls. However, BJP leaders from the State have said that they want to have a bigger say, courtesy it being a national-level party. (ANI)

