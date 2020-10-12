PM condoles demise of Nagaland minister C M Chang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his sadness at the death of Nagaland government minister C M Chang and said he worked hard for the state's progress. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting him, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri CM Chang, Minister in the Nagaland Government. He was experienced in areas of administration and policy, first as a bureaucrat and later as a political leader. He worked hard for Nagaland's progress. Condolences to his family and friends." Chang died of COVID-19 on Monday, state health officials said.

He was 77 and is survived by his wife, four sons, five daughters and grandchildren. Chang was being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Kohima.

He is the first MLA in the state to succumb to the disease. Nagaland has so far reported 7,240 COVID-19 cases.