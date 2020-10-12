Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM condoles demise of Nagaland minister C M Chang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his sadness at the death of Nagaland government minister C M Chang and said he worked hard for the state's progress. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting him, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri CM Chang, Minister in the Nagaland Government. He worked hard for Nagaland's progress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 22:39 IST
PM condoles demise of Nagaland minister C M Chang
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his sadness at the death of Nagaland government minister C M Chang and said he worked hard for the state's progress. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting him, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri CM Chang, Minister in the Nagaland Government. He was experienced in areas of administration and policy, first as a bureaucrat and later as a political leader. He worked hard for Nagaland's progress. Condolences to his family and friends." Chang died of COVID-19 on Monday, state health officials said.

He was 77 and is survived by his wife, four sons, five daughters and grandchildren. Chang was being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Kohima.

He is the first MLA in the state to succumb to the disease. Nagaland has so far reported 7,240 COVID-19 cases.

TRENDING

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

UWB to be next big thing in wireless communication tech: Samsung

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Oğuz Atay: Google doodle on Turkish famous author on his 86th birthday

Happy Birthday Ouz AtayToday Google celebrates the 86th birthday of Ouz Atay with a mesmerizing doodle. Ouz Atay was a pioneer of the modern novel in Turkey. He was a Turkish author, playwright, engineer and professor.The first novel of Ouz...

Spain adds nearly 28,000 COVID-19 cases since Friday, 195 deaths

Spain has reported nearly 28,000 coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 888,968, health ministry data showed on Monday.The death toll from the virus rose by 195 from Friday to a total of 33,124. Spain does not repo...

We won't survive: Liverpool pubs say new UK lockdown will wipe them out

The last pints could be pulled in some pubs across northern England this week as furious bosses warn new coronavirus restrictions will wipe out their businesses, which are already reeling from a national lockdown earlier this year. With COV...

Nigeria's Buhari promises police reform; one protester killed

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari promised on Monday that the government would bring police officers responsible for misconduct to justice, after nearly a week of sustained protests against police brutality that were met by a harsh respon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020