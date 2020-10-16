Left Menu
Trump predicts a red wave for him

The rallies are drawing a significantly large crowd despite the social distancing measures in place in the country due to COVID19. “We are going to have a red wave,” Trump told his supporters in the Greenville city of North Carolina, a battleground states where some 10,000 people came to listen to him on a weekday afternoon.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:15 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@realDonaldTrump)

US President Donald Trump has predicted a massive Republican sweep in the November 3 elections, even as multiple polls have shown him trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden nationally and in many swing states. "Polls numbers are looking very strong. Big crowds, great enthusiasm. Massive RED WAVE coming!!!" said the president in a tweet after four days of his re-election campaign this week, when he resumed his campaign rallies that were paused after he tested positive with COVID-19 on October 1. The rallies are drawing a significantly large crowd despite the social distancing measures in place in the country due to COVID19.

"We are going to have a red wave," Trump told his supporters in the Greenville city of North Carolina, a battleground states where some 10,000 people came to listen to him on a weekday afternoon. "This is a hell of a crowd for 1:30 in the afternoon," Trump said. "Our people want to go, they want to vote. It's going to be a big, beautiful, red wave," he said later in his speech. However, the mainstream media in its polls are predicting a nearly double-digit lead for former vice president Biden. Till a week ago, according to Real Clear Politics, which keeps track of all major national polls, Biden's national lead was around 11 percentage points, with some of the polls giving the Democratic challenger a lead of more than 15 per cent.

Real Clear Politics tracker on Friday said that Biden's national average lead was 8.9 percentage points against Trump. In the battleground states, Biden is leading by 4.5 percentage points, which is considered to be a significant one ahead of the polls.

