Obama to campaign for Biden in Philadelphia on Oct. 21

Obama to campaign for Biden in Philadelphia on Oct. 21Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 00:27 IST
Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Philadelphia next week ahead of the Nov. 3 election against President Donald Trump, the Biden campaign said.
The campaign said additional details will be released later. The popular former president criticized Trump in a podcast this week as an "accelerant" of misinformation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Barack Obama
- Donald Trump
- Democratic
- Joe Biden
- Biden
ALSO READ
President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.
FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus
FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus
FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus
FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus