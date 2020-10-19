Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj: Nomination process for municipal corp polls ends

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to follow COVID-19 protocol while voting. Monday was the last day of filing nomination for the polls in 560 wards of six newly-formed municipal corporations including Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:37 IST
Raj: Nomination process for municipal corp polls ends
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The nomination process for ward councillor elections in six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota was completed on Monday, officials said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to follow COVID-19 protocol while voting.

Monday was the last day of filing nomination for the polls in 560 wards of six newly-formed municipal corporations including Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South. The BJP and Congress candidates filed their nomination on the last day. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has also announced to contest the election.

According to a spokesperson of the State Election Department, the nomination papers will be scrutinised on Tuesday. Candidates can withdraw their names by October 22 and the election symbols will be allotted on October 23, the official said.

Polling for Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North will be held on October 29 while Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South municipal corporations will vote on November 1. The counting of votes will take place on November 3 from 9 am onwards. Gehlot requested the candidates and their associates to take special care during the election campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The whole world is going through a crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the advice of medical experts, wearing masks and keeping social distance is the surest way to prevent this disease, Gehlot said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed confidence of winning the elections. State President Satish Poonia told reporters in the state office that the saffron party will get a strong majority of votes in all the six municipal corporations.

He said that the BJP is contesting elections in all the 250 wards of both the municipal corporations of Jaipur and has fielded relatively energetic candidates who will be aided by the party's social engineering techniques.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: My role is to bat at number five for now, says Buttler

After playing an unbeaten knock of 70 runs against Chennai Super Kings CSK, Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler said that his role is to bat at number five position as of now. Rajasthan Royals chased down the total of 126 with seven wicket...

Air travel pandemic milestone; 1 million passengers screened

The number of passengers screened in a single day for flights in the US topped one million for the first time since COVID-19 infections began to spike last March. The notable milestone, reached Sunday, signifies both the progress made since...

BJP did everything to divide and rule India: Derek O'Brien

After BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda accused the Mamata Banerjee government of divide and rule policy during his public address in Siliguri on Monday, Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien issued a public statement on Twitter s...

UP govt sacks Home Guard Commandant for corruption

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal from service of the former District Commandant of the Home Guard Department of Bulandshahr, in a case of corruption. Taking strict action against corrupt pract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020