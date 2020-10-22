On Amit Shah's birthday, Modi says nation witnessing his dedication and excellence in work towards India's progress

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and said the country is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 08:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and said the country is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress. His efforts to make the BJP stronger are also noteworthy, Modi added.

Shah, who turned 56 on Thursday, was the BJP president for more than five-and-a-half years from 2014, and the party grew by leaps and bounds under him, capturing power in many states and returning to the helm at the Centre in 2019 with a bigger win than 2014. The prime minister chose him as the home minister in his cabinet after coming to power for a second term.

Modi tweeted, "Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India." PTI KR SMN SMN.

