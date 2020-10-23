Trump tells Congress he will rescind Sudan's status as state sponsor of terrorism
President Donald Trump has told the U.S. Congress he will rescind Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said on Friday, after Sudan transferred $335 million into an account for victims and their families.
President Donald Trump has told the U.S. Congress he will rescind Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said on Friday, after Sudan transferred $335 million into an account for victims and their families.
"President Donald J. Trump has informed Congress of his intent to formally rescind Sudan's designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism," the White House said in a statement. "This follows on Sudan's recent agreement to resolve certain claims of United States victims of terror and their families."
