Trump tells Congress he will rescind Sudan's status as state sponsor of terrorism

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 20:39 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump has told the U.S. Congress he will rescind Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said on Friday, after Sudan transferred $335 million into an account for victims and their families.

"President Donald J. Trump has informed Congress of his intent to formally rescind Sudan's designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism," the White House said in a statement. "This follows on Sudan's recent agreement to resolve certain claims of United States victims of terror and their families."

