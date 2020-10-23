Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leaders take swipe at PM over Trump's 'filthy air' remark

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "flaunting" his friendship with US President Donald Trump over his remark that 'India sent out filthy air".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:11 IST
Cong leaders take swipe at PM over Trump's 'filthy air' remark

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "flaunting" his friendship with US President Donald Trump over his remark that 'India sent out filthy air". Sibal said the jibe was the result of the Howdy Modi event held in Texas in 2019.

"Trump: Fruits of Friendship: Questions India's COVID death toll. Says India sends dirt up into the air India 'air is filthy'. Called India 'tariff king'. The result of 'Howdy Modi'," Sibal tweeted. Another party leader, Anand Sharma, said, "President Donald Trump has insulted 'Namaste India' and exposed his lack of knowledge on climate change and the Paris Agreement." "A fact check would have told him that the US is the largest polluter historically and its per capita green-house gas emissions are six times India's 'filthy air'," the former External Affairs minister said. Trump has accused China, India and Russia of not taking care of their "filthy air" as he justified America's withdrawal from the "unfair" Paris climate agreement.

Trump, a known climate change sceptic, wants to expand non-renewable energy. He aims to increase drilling for oil and gas, and roll back further environmental protection in America. "Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India, it's filthy. The air is filthy," Trump said during the final presidential debate with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday night..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French coronavirus cases jump over 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections jumped over one million on Friday, the health ministry reported on its website.Over the past 24 hours, France registered 42,032 new cases, taking the total to 1,041,075. It also registered 298 ...

IranAir relaunches European flights after coronavirus halt

Flag-carrier IranAir is resuming its European flights which had been suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, an airline spokesman told the state news agency IRNA on Friday. Scheduled flights to England, France, Austria, Germ...

TRS failed to reduce losses due to floods in Telangana: Congress

Lashing out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS government, Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Friday said it failed miserably in minimising losses due to flood in the state. He also attacked BJP stating that the party is exhibiting...

IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs MI

Mumbai Indians Innings Quinton de Kock not out 46 Ishan Kishan not out 68 Extras LB-2 2 Total For no loss in 12.2 overs 116 Bowling Deepak Chahar 4-0-34-0, Josh Hazlewood 2-0-17-0, Imran Tahir 3-0-22-0, Shardul Thakur 2.2-0-26-0, Ravindra J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020