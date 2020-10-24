Left Menu
If voted to power in Bihar, BJP will provide 5 lakh jobs in IT sector in next 5 years: Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that if voted to power, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will provide 5 lakh jobs in the IT sector to the youth of the state in the coming five years through the 'Digital Bihar' programme.

ANI | Bikram (Bihar) | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:43 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani speaking at an election meeting in Bikram on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that if voted to power, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will provide 5 lakh jobs in the IT sector to the youth of the state in the coming five years through the 'Digital Bihar' programme. "It is BJP's promise that if voted to power, through the 'Digital Bihar' programme, students above class 6th will be given training on computing. Bihar will be made a national hub of IT. In the coming five years, Bihar's youth will be provided 5 lakh jobs in the digital sector. Software parks will be made in Patna and Rajgir," Smriti Irani said in an election meeting here.

She further said, "Bihar's self-respecting people don't pray to God for a chance to get money in the fodder scam. While praying to goddess Laxmi, they find that she neither comes by holding 'haath' of Congress nor brings 'Lalten'. She comes by sitting on 'Kamal'." Irani further said that the people of Bihar have resolved that they will not let 'Gunda Raj' that ruled in the state prior to the current regime.

"In BJP, people from moderate backgrounds could dream of achieving high positions in their lives. People have to decide that whether they will give their vote to that regime which gave 90,000 jobs in their 15 years rule (RJD) or that regime which gave 6 lakh jobs to the youth of the state in their regime (BJP-JDU combine)," she added. Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

