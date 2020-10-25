Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deeply value friendship with India: Biden

It's not how you talk about friends and it's not how you solve global challenges like climate change,” Biden said in a tweet, two days after Trump during a presidential debate accused China, India and Russia of not taking care of their "filthy" air. “Look at China, how filthy it is.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2020 07:41 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 07:41 IST
Deeply value friendship with India: Biden

Slamming President Donald Trump for his comment on India’s air pollution, former vice president and Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday said he and his running mate Kamala Harris deeply value America’s partnership with India. “President Trump called India 'filthy'. It's not how you talk about friends and it's not how you solve global challenges like climate change,” Biden said in a tweet, two days after Trump during a presidential debate accused China, India and Russia of not taking care of their "filthy" air.

“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy," Trump had said during the final presidential debate with Biden in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday. “Kamala Harris and I deeply value our partnership and will put respect back at the centre of our foreign policy,” Biden said in a tweet Saturday as he retweeted his op-ed in the latest issue of ethnic India West weekly.

“The Obama-Biden years were some of the best we've ever had between our two countries. A Biden-Harris administration will build on that great progress and do even more. We can and should be natural allies,” Biden wrote in the op-ed. “That’s why if elected President, I will continue what I have long called for: The US and India will stand together against terrorism in all its forms and work together to promote a region of peace and stability where neither China nor any other country threatens its neighbours,” he said.

“We’ll open markets and grow the middle class in both the United States and India, and confront other international challenges together, like climate change, global health, transnational terrorism and nuclear proliferation,” said Biden..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will continue to play its part for world peace, development: TS Tirumurti

On the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, permanent representative TS Tirumurti has said that India has and will always continue to play its part for world peace and development. UN75 India congratulates UN. The Empire State lights up ...

Morning 'arti' performed in Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on last day of Navratri

The grand morning arti was performed in Delhis Jhandewalan Temple on the last day of Navratri on Sunday. Till now, around three lakh devotees have visited the Jhandewalan Temple and about 2000 volunteers including 300 women volunteers have ...

As COVID-19 hits swing states, Biden and Trump show sharp contrast

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road to swing states where COVID-19 cases are surging ...

Rajnath Singh extends his wishes on Dussehra, to interact with soldiers at Nathula area of Sikkim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended his wishes on Dussehra Vijayadashami. Singh in a tweet said that he will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet the soldiers of the Indian Army, today.Singh will also be present at Shastr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020